UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafiz Muaaz, Aneela Hasan Win Qiraat,Naat Competitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:03 PM

Hafiz Muaaz, Aneela Hasan win Qiraat,Naat competitions

Hafiz Muaazur Rehman, a student of Government Postgraduate College Samanabad Faisalabad, and Aneela Hasan, a student of Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road Faisalabad, won Qiraat and Naat competitions, respectively, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Hafiz Muaazur Rehman, a student of Government Postgraduate College Samanabad Faisalabad, and Aneela Hasan, a student of Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road Faisalabad, won Qiraat and Naat competitions, respectively, here on Wednesday.

The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad arranged Qirat and Naat competitions among students of intermediate level.

According to results, Hafiz Muaazur Rehman of Government Postgraduate College Samanabad Faisalabad stood first while Nauman Aziz Baig of Punjab College of Science Jaranwala Road Faisalabad and Hafiza Dania Abdul Qayyum of CIPS College D-Ground Faisalabad bagged second and third positions, respectively, in Qirat contest.

Similarly, Aneela Hasan of Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road Faisalabad won first position whereas Muhammad Hassan Ali of Chenab College Jhang and Asma Tariq of Government Girls' Higher Secondary school Rajana were declared second and third, respectively, in Naat competition.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen was chief guest while Controller Examinations Mrs Shehnaz Alvi, Welfare Officer Babar Dogar, PRO Taimoor Sohail Khan Lodhi and Research Investigator Rana Zulfiqar Minhas were also present.

Later, the BISE chairperson also distributed prizes among the position holders of both competitions whereas commendation certificates will be awarded to them in another ceremony.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Student Road Jhang Jaranwala Sohail Khan BISE Women Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.