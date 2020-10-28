Hafiz Muaaz, Aneela Hasan win Qiraat,Naat competitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hafiz Muaazur Rehman, a student of Government Postgraduate College Samanabad Faisalabad, and Aneela Hasan, a student of Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road Faisalabad, won Qiraat and Naat competitions, respectively, here on Wednesday

The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad arranged Qirat and Naat competitions among students of intermediate level.

According to results, Hafiz Muaazur Rehman of Government Postgraduate College Samanabad Faisalabad stood first while Nauman Aziz Baig of Punjab College of Science Jaranwala Road Faisalabad and Hafiza Dania Abdul Qayyum of CIPS College D-Ground Faisalabad bagged second and third positions, respectively, in Qirat contest.

Similarly, Aneela Hasan of Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road Faisalabad won first position whereas Muhammad Hassan Ali of Chenab College Jhang and Asma Tariq of Government Girls' Higher Secondary school Rajana were declared second and third, respectively, in Naat competition.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen was chief guest while Controller Examinations Mrs Shehnaz Alvi, Welfare Officer Babar Dogar, PRO Taimoor Sohail Khan Lodhi and Research Investigator Rana Zulfiqar Minhas were also present.

Later, the BISE chairperson also distributed prizes among the position holders of both competitions whereas commendation certificates will be awarded to them in another ceremony.