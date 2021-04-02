UrduPoint.com
Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi Urges Masses To Receive Vaccine

Fri 02nd April 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged the masses to receive coronavirus vaccine for their protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Affairs Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged the masses to receive coronavirus vaccine for their protection.

Delivering a sermon at a mosque in Behria Town here on Friday, he said that rich people should provide vaccine to the deserving people from Zakat amount.

"SOPs announced by the government should be followed," he said.

He said that hoarding should be avoided especially during Ramazan as it is month of blessings of Allah.

He urged the people to earn as much blessings as they could during the holy month.

"Every one should pray for himself and for the country," he said.

