Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed To Supervise Anti-polio Drive Across Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed to supervise anti-polio drive across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned responsibilities to provincial ministers for supervising the anti-polio drive across province.

In this regard, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed will be incharge for supervising the anti-polio drive in Faisalabad division.

The anti-polio drive is starting from December 16 to 20, 2019.

