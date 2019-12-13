Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed to supervise anti-polio drive across division

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned responsibilities to provincial ministers for supervising the anti-polio drive across province.

In this regard, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed will be incharge for supervising the anti-polio drive in Faisalabad division.

The anti-polio drive is starting from December 16 to 20, 2019.