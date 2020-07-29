Hafiz Naeem appeals citizens to bestow hides to JI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Wednesday appealed citizens to bestow sacrificial animal hides to JI as they have confidence in the party.

He said this while visiting centre set up by Alkhidmat for distribution of meat to rain affected people at Korangi Industrial area here, said a statement.

From the last one month and under lockdown condition, Alkhidamt has been distributing meat to needy and still doing this job adding rain affected people in the area, he added.

Along with this, around 3,000 needy and rain affected people in district West are also being supplied with meat without harming their self respect, he said.

In last Ramzan, around 50,000 kilogrammes meat supplies were made to needy while party and Alkhidmat disinfected numbers of masajids, churches, market and work places besides temples, he informed.

He pointed out JI and Alkhidmat also provided health safety gears to health workers and doctors in hospitals during peak of coronavirus pandemic.

Masses are aware of JI and Alkhidmat public welfare work so they should come forward and give sacrificial animal skins to JI in order to keep continue its work, he added.