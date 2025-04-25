Hafiz Naeem Inaugurates Aghosh Home In Buner
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Engineer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Friday inaugurated the Aghosh Alkhidmat Home in Buner, a state-of-the-art facility for 200 orphaned children.
Built over four years on 12 kanals of donated land in Torwarsak by renowned heart surgeon Prof. Dr. Abdul Malik, the project cost Rs. 160 million. The facility includes high-standard amenities for orphan care.
The inauguration was attended by Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, Inayatullah Khan, Air Marshal (R) Farooq Habib, and other dignitaries from politics, administration, and civil society.
Speakers praised Alkhidmat Foundation’s efforts for orphans and pledged continued community support for quality upbringing.
Commemorative shields were distributed, and the national anthem was presented during the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India must respect Indus Waters Treaty, avoid aggressive policies: Humayun Khan6 minutes ago
-
Federal Commerce Minister assures solving business related problems in KP6 minutes ago
-
Monitoring for city, village cleanliness under way6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri migrants organize protest against Pehlgam incident.6 minutes ago
-
Palestine solidarity rally to be held on April 26 from town hall6 minutes ago
-
NUML spring festival 2025 concludes6 minutes ago
-
TMA Kohat takes steps to improve municipal services6 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Naeem inaugurates Aghosh Home in Buner6 minutes ago
-
4-kanal commercial state land retrieved6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews educational facilities in Murree6 minutes ago
-
Three killed on road in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Sherry rejects Indian accusations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam incident26 minutes ago