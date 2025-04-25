Hafiz Naeem inaugurates Aghosh Home in Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Engineer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Friday inaugurated the Aghosh Alkhidmat Home in Buner, a state-of-the-art facility for 200 orphaned children.

Built over four years on 12 kanals of donated land in Torwarsak by renowned heart surgeon Prof. Dr. Abdul Malik, the project cost Rs. 160 million. The facility includes high-standard amenities for orphan care.

The inauguration was attended by Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, Inayatullah Khan, Air Marshal (R) Farooq Habib, and other dignitaries from politics, administration, and civil society.

Speakers praised Alkhidmat Foundation’s efforts for orphans and pledged continued community support for quality upbringing.

Commemorative shields were distributed, and the national anthem was presented during the ceremony.