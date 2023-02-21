LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) here on Tuesday held an open court (Khhulli Kachehry) to ensure immediate solution to the problems of electricity customers.

LESCO board of Directors (LESCO BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman chaired the open court for south circle of the company. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, the BoD Member Jahanzeb Badar, LESCO Director (Admin.), Director (Customer Services), Chief Engineer O&M (Operations and Maintenance) and SE South Circle, all X-Ens., SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers), revenue officers of the South Circle, media representatives and a large number of consumers were present on this occasion.

Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman said, "We have started holding open courts in all circles of the LESCO for the convenience of the power consumers.

" He said that LESCO was responsible for supplying electricity to more than 250 million consumers and 'as per vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, we are on the forefront to serve the people.' Hafiz Nauman added that government was aware of the people's problems and in the given circumstance it was striving hard to provide relief to them by putting in order friendly and viable policies.

He warned that LESCO officers, who did not solve the consumers' problems, would be taken to task as 'We believe in rewarding best performers and punishing those showing laxity in their official duties.'The BoD Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman and LESCO Chief Chaudhry Muhammad Amin listened to the complaints of customers and issued on the spot directives for their immediate rectification and also ensured that no complaint of any consumer was pending.