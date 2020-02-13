UrduPoint.com
Hafiz Saeed Conviction A Vital Step Taken By Pakistan Towards Meeting Its Commitment To Curb Terrorist Bankrolling: US

Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:31 PM

Hafiz Saeed conviction a vital step taken by Pakistan towards meeting its commitment to curb terrorist bankrolling: US

US have termed conviction of outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed on charges of terror financing as a vital step towards meeting its international commitment by Pakistan to curb terror financing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) US have termed conviction of outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed on charges of terror financing as a vital step towards meeting its international commitment by Pakistan to curb terror financing.Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has sentenced Hafiz Saeed and his close aide to 11 years in jail in two terror financing cases.

Sentences of both the cases will run concurrently. The court also imposed fine to the tune of Rs 15000 on both the convicts.

Reacting to conviction of Hafiz Saeed and his close aide US have said declaring Hafiz Saeed and his close aide criminals by the court is a significant movement forward.United States chief diplomat for South Asian affairs Alice Wells has said conviction of Hafiz Saeed is an important step to bring Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) to dock on its crimes.Hafiz Saeed was arrested from Lahore on July 17, 2019 and UN Security Council had allowed Hafiz Saeed to draw money from his personal account on September 26, 2019.

