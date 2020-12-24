Hafiz Saeed, others convicted in another terror finance case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and five other leaders in another terror finance case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and five other leaders in another terror finance case.

The court handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, Hafiz Abdul Salam besides six months imprisonment to Abdul Rehman Makki.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 each on the said JuD leaders.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in FIR no 32 of 2019, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against the convicts during the trial proceedings.

CTD had registered the case against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

It is petinent to mention here that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was behind the bars since July 2019. He had already been convicted in three other cases.

The CTD had registered various FIRs against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. However, the trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.