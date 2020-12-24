UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafiz Saeed, Others Convicted In Another Terror Finance Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:58 PM

Hafiz Saeed, others convicted in another terror finance case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and five other leaders in another terror finance case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and five other leaders in another terror finance case.

The court handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, Hafiz Abdul Salam besides six months imprisonment to Abdul Rehman Makki.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 each on the said JuD leaders.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in FIR no 32 of 2019, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against the convicts during the trial proceedings.

CTD had registered the case against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

It is petinent to mention here that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was behind the bars since July 2019. He had already been convicted in three other cases.

The CTD had registered various FIRs against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. However, the trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.

Related Topics

Lahore Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Punjab Fine July FIR 2019 Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

31 minutes ago

Germany records first case of UK Covid strain

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister for redrafting master plans of citi ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom, Representatives of Belarus Agree Price-Se ..

3 minutes ago

Govt utilizing resources to provide health facilit ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Women's Rights Activist Killed in Country's ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.