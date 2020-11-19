Hafiz Saeed, three others convicted in two terror finance cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and three other leaders in two separate terror finance cases.

The court handed down 10 years and 6 months imprisonment each to Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, besides six months imprisonment to Abdul Rehman Makki.

The court also forfeited property, possessed by Hafiz Saeed, besides imposing a fine of Rs 110,000 on him.

ATC-I Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges mentioned in the FIR number 16 and 25 of 2019, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under Section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

It is penitent to mention here that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was behind the bars since July 2019. He had already been convicted in two other cases.

The CTD had registered various FIRs against the JuD leaders in different cities of Punjab. However, the trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore, following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.