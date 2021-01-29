Hafiz Salman Butt passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Member National Assembly, Jamaat e Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Salman Butt breathed his last after brief illness at a private hospital in the provincial metropolis here on Thursday night. He was 64.

Hafiz Salman Butt was admitted into a private hospital with kidney ailment a few days ago, but he could not recover. Hafiz Salman Butt actively participated in students politics as a Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) activist and was elected Vice President of Punjab University Students Union.

Hafiz Salman was elected to the National Assembly thrice in 1985, 1990 and 2002. He contested the last election as an independent candidate, but joined Muthadda Majlis e Amal (MMA) upon elections as MNA.

As a football enthusiast, he rendered priceless services for the game of football in the country.

Hafiz Salman was a great football fan and founded Wohaib Football Club in the provincial metropolis of which he was the chairman and head coach.

He served on many sporting bodies in the country and was member of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) since 1983. He was member of Pakistan Swimming Federation since 1986 and Lahore District Hockey Association since 1990. As a trade unionist, Hafiz Salman Butt remained president of Pakistan Railways Prem Union (CBA). He also served as the vice president of National Labour Federation. He was member of the Pakistan Football Federation.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Mansoora mosque on January 29 (tomorrow) after Friday prayer.