Hafiz Sarwat Ijaz Qadri calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A Pakistan Sunni Tehreek delegation led by President Hafiz Sarwat Ijaz Qadri called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the nation values sacrifices of security personnel in the war against terrorism. He said "Our martyrs laid down their lives for the homeland and the nation is indebted to them for their sacrifices."

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said the religion islam teaches us peace and security, adding that terrorism is a threat to peace and security of the country.

He said "We have to create unity in our ranks to end terrorism and extremism." Governor Punjab further said that a workable solution should be found by consulting the scholars of all schools of thought on the Madrasa registration law.

He said that he would convey the proposals on the law for the registration of seminaries of scholars to President Asif Ali Zardari.

President Pakistan Sunni Movement Hafiz Sarwat Ijaz Qadri expressed the hoped that Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider will serve as a bridge between the government and the ulema on the Madrasa registration law.