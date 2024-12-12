Hafiz Sarwat Ijaz Qadri Calls On Governor Punjab
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A Pakistan Sunni Tehreek delegation led by President Hafiz Sarwat Ijaz Qadri called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the nation values sacrifices of security personnel in the war against terrorism. He said "Our martyrs laid down their lives for the homeland and the nation is indebted to them for their sacrifices."
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said the religion islam teaches us peace and security, adding that terrorism is a threat to peace and security of the country.
He said "We have to create unity in our ranks to end terrorism and extremism." Governor Punjab further said that a workable solution should be found by consulting the scholars of all schools of thought on the Madrasa registration law.
He said that he would convey the proposals on the law for the registration of seminaries of scholars to President Asif Ali Zardari.
President Pakistan Sunni Movement Hafiz Sarwat Ijaz Qadri expressed the hoped that Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider will serve as a bridge between the government and the ulema on the Madrasa registration law.
Recent Stories
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..
Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAE Ambassador briefs DPM on streamlining visa processes for Pakistanis2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to reduce inflation, improve economy: Kayani12 minutes ago
-
Additional IG visits newly established police training school in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners34 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand32 minutes ago
-
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment32 minutes ago
-
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 Khawarij31 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college31 minutes ago
-
Member PTDC call for creating awareness about fragile eco-system31 minutes ago
-
Conference on sustainable Mountain Tourism held to celebrate Int'l Mountain Day 202435 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues1 hour ago