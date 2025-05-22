Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addresses Hajj Training Seminar 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of the International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, addressed the Hajj Training Seminar 2025, held at a local hotel on Thursday.

In his address, Hafiz Ashrafi informed that approximately 125,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. He emphasised patience and faith for those unable to perform Hajj, advising them not to lose hope but to wait for the next opportunity, as Hajj is ultimately a calling from Allah Almighty.

Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Tahir Ashrafi, emphasised the importance of providing the highest standard of services to pilgrims during Hajj.

Ashrafi added that the Saudi government is taking exceptional measures to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims. He called on Pakistani authorities and tour operators to strictly adhere to Saudi laws and regulations while upholding high standards of service.

Highlighting his interactions with international Muslim communities, Ashrafi remarked that the Muslims of Russia display a strong commitment to their faith, which he said could serve as an example for Pakistani Muslims.

He stressed that the spiritual journey of Hajj should be focused on devotion and sincerity, rather than on capturing photos and videos for social media. "Are you performing Hajj for Allah or for the camera?" he asked the audience.

Ashrafi also called on all pilgrims to strictly follow the instructions of the Saudi government authorities.

He also appealed to all Muslims to respect the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia and refrain from engaging in any sectarian or political activities during the pilgrimage.

“Hajj is an act of worship, not a platform for politics,” Ashrafi stressed, urging unity and discipline among the pilgrims during the sacred journey.

He voiced concern for the ongoing humanitarian crises in Palestine and Kashmir, urging people to offer prayers for peace and justice. “For the past two weeks, I have been trying to send aid to the Palestinian people. Although the routes were closed, today a few doors have opened,” he added.

Ashrafi said that following the situation in Pahalgam, the Indian army has reportedly taken 2,000 youth in custody from occupied Kashmir.

The global community remains in shock over the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, he added.

He said that India continues to assert its military strength, claiming possession of advanced systems like the Rafale jets and S-400 missile defense. However, the spirit of "La ilaha illallah" empowers the Pakistani people, he said. He added that analysts believe that future generations will write about these victories for centuries.

Concluding his speech, Hafiz Ashrafi paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistani Army soldiers, saying that soldier serves without concern for pay, only aspiring to achieve martyrdom (Shahadat). He appealed to the nation to remember them in their prayers.