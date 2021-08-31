UrduPoint.com

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Calls On IIUI President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:08 PM

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi calls on IIUI President

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on religious harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday called on Dr. Hathal Hmoud Aotaibi, President, International Islamic University (IIU).

During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests were discussed.

Hafiz Ashrafi hailed the services of IIU and also thanked KSA for endowment of a grand mosque at the university.

Appreciating the hard work of the President IIU, he hoped that the university would progress with double pace in his leadership.

He said Pakistan believed that the solution to the problems of Muslim Ummah lied in solidarity of entire Muslim world and universities of Muslim countries could play pivotal role in that regard.

The IIUI president apprised him of the university's vision, newly approved strategic plan and goal of academic excellence.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were the countries had longstanding fraternal ties and IIUI was a true example in that regard.

