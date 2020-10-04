HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a middle-aged employee of Crescent Mills Riaz Hussain along with his friend Intizar Hussain was riding a motorbike when another two-wheeler collided.

As a result of which Riaz Hussain died on-the-spot while Intizar sustained serious injuries.

In another accident, Usman Ali of Channi Karimdad was on way to his village on a bike when another bike coming from opposite direction collided. He sustained fatal injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.