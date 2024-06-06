Hafizabad DC Visits Livestock Sale Point
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM
HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hafizabad Sanda Irshad visited the livestock sale point in Wanike Tarar for Eid al-Adha preparations on Thursday.
According to details, during her visit Assistant Commissioner Munawar Hussain, Chief Officer District Council Shehzad Akhtar and Deputy Director Local Government Tashan Fatima were present.
The DC inspected camps set up by various departments including District Council, Municipal Committee, Livestock and Rescue 1122, ensuring proper arrangements.
She instructed officials to restrict livestock sales to designated areas, prohibiting transactions in urban or unauthorized locations.
The DC also checked facilities at the Rescue 1122 and livestock department camps, emphasising the need for anti-Congo virus spray for animals.
AC Munawar Hussain mentioned provisions like cold drinking water, restrooms and a complaint counter at the sale point, with separate shaded areas for animals.
APP/aqh/378
