Hafizabad farmers rewarded for record wheat production

The Hafizabad agriculture department on Wednesday distributed checks worth Rs 6 lakh to top-performing farmers in the district

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Hafizabad agriculture department on Wednesday distributed checks worth Rs 6 lakh to top-performing farmers in the district. The winners of the wheat production competition received their prizes from Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Imtiaz Ali Baig and Deputy Director of Agriculture Muhammad Yusuf.

The first, second, and third position holders received checks for Rs 2 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The event was attended by local farmers, including Faraz Hussain and Dr.

Waqas Ahmed, and agriculture department officials.

On this occasion, Imtiaz Ali Baig encouraged farmers to adopt modern agricultural techniques, better fertilizers, and quality seeds to boost crop production. He also highlighted the Punjab government's initiative to provide Rs 300 billion in loans to landowners, aiming to revolutionize the agriculture sector and empower farmers. The ceremony celebrated the farmers' achievement of record wheat production, made possible through their hard work and adoption of modern farming methods.

APP/hmq/378