Hafizabad receives rain

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Hafizabad and suburban areas received rains on Saturday night. As a result, most of the streets in the city were submerged with water.

The sewerage system, as usual, remained choked as a result of which, the rainwater gushed into houses in old city areas and low-lying areas. The streets and bazaars remained littered with filth and garbage, emanating foul smell throughout the day.