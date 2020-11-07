UrduPoint.com
Hafizabad Will Have Hospital, University After 27 Years Of Its Status As A District

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Hafizabad will have hospital, university after 27 years of its status as a district

All credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government who has announced DHQ and a university for the people of Hafizabad who has been paying taxes to the state like all other district of the country for years.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Hafizabad will have District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and a university 27 years after it was given the status of a district in 1993.

The local public is happy over the PTI government’s initiative to build hospital and university—and all credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who has visited the district to make this big announcement.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary made the same point that Hafizabad was given the status of district 27 years ago but it did not have hospital and university.

“PM Imran Khan will lay foundation of District Headquarter Hospital and University today for people of Hafizabad,” said Ejaz Chaudhary.

PML-N and PPP took to the powers but no party intended to build even hospital in this district whose public is equally paying taxes.

“We are happy that the PTI government is going to build hospital and university here for us,” said Advocate Usman Zafar, pointing out that they were in huge trouble for medical treatment and education.

“By this step, the present government has surprised us all,” he said.

Saira Afzal Tarar, the PML-N leader and former minister, belongs to the same district but she never made such an effort for the people of her own district which could have been materialized into a reality.

