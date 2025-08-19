Hagia Sophia Photography Exhibition Held At The HABIBMETRO Learning Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A photography exhibition showcasing the works of Mehmed Ozcay, one of Turkiye’s leading calligraphers and the creator of the iconic calligraphic panels at Hagia Sophia, held on Tuesday.
The event organised under the auspices of the Consulate General of Turkiye, in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan and HABIBMETRO, the exhibition is being hosted at the HABIBMETRO Learning and Development Centre.
The event was attended by Dr. Cemal Sangu, Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi, and Tariq Mustafa, advisor to Governor Sindh, attended as guests of honour.
Khurram Shahzad Khan, CEO of HABIBMETRO, expressed his thoughts during the event and said we are proud to support an initiative that celebrates Turkiye’s rich cultural heritage while strengthening ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. Through the mediums of art and photography, this initiative seeks to bring communities closer together and inspire a deeper appreciation of our shared traditions and values.
The exhibition aims to provide audiences with an opportunity to experience the grandeur of Hagia Sophia, one of Turkiye’s most iconic and symbolic cultural landmarks, captured through the lens of photography.
Recent Stories
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts
UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space
Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets
UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..
Hatta exports power to Dubai
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renovation of Gurdwara Panja Sahib to begin soon: minister4 minutes ago
-
Hagia Sophia photography exhibition held at the HABIBMETRO Learning Centre4 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Agri visits Model Agri Mall4 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow8 minutes ago
-
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate informed12 minutes ago
-
RTA cracksdowns on overcharging by passenger coaches in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
Compensation cheques given to rain-hit family14 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust motorcycle theft gang, recover 14 stolen bikes14 minutes ago
-
Police to provide complete security to people in district : DPO24 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025 amid opposition uproar24 minutes ago
-
Admin alert to cope flood like situation in Chenab river24 minutes ago
-
EU lifts ban on PIA flights, services to Paris to resume: Senate told24 minutes ago