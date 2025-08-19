Open Menu

Hagia Sophia Photography Exhibition Held At The HABIBMETRO Learning Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Hagia Sophia photography exhibition held at the HABIBMETRO Learning Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A photography exhibition showcasing the works of Mehmed Ozcay, one of Turkiye’s leading calligraphers and the creator of the iconic calligraphic panels at Hagia Sophia, held on Tuesday.

The event organised under the auspices of the Consulate General of Turkiye, in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan and HABIBMETRO, the exhibition is being hosted at the HABIBMETRO Learning and Development Centre.

The event was attended by Dr. Cemal Sangu, Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi, and Tariq Mustafa, advisor to Governor Sindh, attended as guests of honour.

Khurram Shahzad Khan, CEO of HABIBMETRO, expressed his thoughts during the event and said we are proud to support an initiative that celebrates Turkiye’s rich cultural heritage while strengthening ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. Through the mediums of art and photography, this initiative seeks to bring communities closer together and inspire a deeper appreciation of our shared traditions and values.

The exhibition aims to provide audiences with an opportunity to experience the grandeur of Hagia Sophia, one of Turkiye’s most iconic and symbolic cultural landmarks, captured through the lens of photography.

