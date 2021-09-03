UrduPoint.com

Haider Ali Makes History By Winning First Gold Medal In Paralympic Games

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2021) Haider Ali re-wrote history by winning a gold medal in the Paralympic games.

The player notched the medal by achieving the feat in the Men's Discus Throw competition, with an impressive 55.26m distance. It was the best personal throw because it was three meters longer than Mykola Zhabnyak's throw, who finished in second place.

The athlete who suffers from cerebral palsy also competed in the discus throw at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Dubai in 2019 and won a silver medal for Pakistan. Cerebral palsy is a disorder because of which one part of a person's body becomes weakened comparatively from the other parts.

All para-athletes with cerebral palsy participate in the F37 category. Haider Ali had won a silver medal in 2008 by competing in the long jump at the Paralympics.

Later in 2016, he won a bronze medal in 2016. He emerged as the last hope for Pakistan to win a medal after disqualification of other athlete Anila Izzat Baig.

After winning gold medal, the congratulation messages started pouring in on social media for Haider Ali.

Taking to Twitter, US Embassy in Pakistan congratulated the Pakistani player on making the history.

It tweeted, “Congratulations to Haider Ali for winning the first-ever Paralympic gold medal for Pakistan!,”.

It also wrote, “Haider is used to creating history having secured Pakistani's 1st Paralympic games medal (Silver) in 2008. Well done!,”.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said, "Thank you Haider Ali. We are proud of you."

