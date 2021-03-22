UrduPoint.com
Haider Iqbal Assumes Charge As Secretary E&T

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Haider Iqbal assumes charge as Secretary E&T

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The newly posted Secretary Excise and Taxation (E&T) Haider Iqbal Monday assumed charge of his post.

After assuming the charge, he held an introductory meeting with staff of Excise and Taxation Department. E&T Director General Sardar Saqib Raza Aslam gave a detailed briefing on administrative matters, revenue recovery, drugs prevention, action against unregistered and illegal vehicles and ongoing reforms in the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly appointed secretary vowed that all available resources would be utilized to eradicate drug menace from the society to save future of youth.

He said the print, electronic and social media platforms would be utilized effectively for mass awareness against anti-social elements and seek their cooperation to achieve the targeted goals.

The directors of various departments also appraised the Secretary about the matters pertaining to their sections. The Secretary appreciated their performance and directed them to further improve their efficiency.

Haider Iqbal assured that he would play his role to resolve various issues of the department and directed all the employees to leave no stone unturned to serve the people.

