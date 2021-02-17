UrduPoint.com
Haider Lauds Expats For Highlighting Kashmir Issue At Global Level

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Haider lauds expats for highlighting Kashmir issue at global level

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has commended the vibrant role of the Kashmiri diaspora for effectively projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the UK-based Kashmiri expatriates community here Wednesday, he said the Kashmiri diaspora in fact were the real Ambassador of the Kashmiri nation and had played an effective role to apprise the international community of the plight of the Kashmiri people and continued repressions of the Indian forces on innocent civilian in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Haider said it was due the struggle of the overseas Kashmiri that international community is now fully aware of the genesis of Kashmiri liberation struggle and Kashmir issue is now in the sharp focus of the world attention and added that India has been engaged in the systematic genocide of Kashmiri people to crush the freedom movement.

Referring to the development of Mirpur he said that he will lay the foundation stone of dry port in Mirpur next month while a special unit of cardiac centre will start its functioning next month.

He said the work on Rs. 930 million worth second phase of the divisional teaching hospital Mirpur will start soon to provide better health facilities to the people.

The Prime Minister said that for the first time the government has adopted a comprehensive developmental strategy to redress the people's grievances and maintained the financial discipline and completed the mega developmental projects for the socio economic well being of the people of the state.

