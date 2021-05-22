Haider Squad formed to control street crime: DPO

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has formed a special Haider Squad for patrolling in district to control street crimes.

Addressing a meeting held here on Saturday, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that Haider Squad has been formed to control street crimes. He said that squad has been given special training.

He said that Haider Squad would ensure patrolling on roads round the clock to curb crime.

The DPO said that all measures were being taken to provide sense of security to masses and to protect their properties.