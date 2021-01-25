UrduPoint.com
Haideri Condoles With Rehman Malik Over His Sister's Death

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:16 PM

Haideri condoles with Rehman Malik over his sister's death

Secretary General Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Monday visited the residence of Senator Rehman Malik to condole the death of his elder sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary General Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Monday visited the residence of Senator Rehman Malik to condole the death of his elder sister.

Ghafoor Haideri expressed heartfelt condolences and offered Fateha for the departed soul, said a press release.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

