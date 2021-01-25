Secretary General Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Monday visited the residence of Senator Rehman Malik to condole the death of his elder sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary General Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Monday visited the residence of Senator Rehman Malik to condole the death of his elder sister.

Ghafoor Haideri expressed heartfelt condolences and offered Fateha for the departed soul, said a press release.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.