Haideri Denies PTI’s Offer For Office Of Senate Deputy Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:16 PM

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate Deputy Chairman    

JUI-F Secretary General says offer does not value when they do not accept the government and condemns the minister’s talks with the media.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 9th, 2021) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JU-F) Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri denied any offer from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) for the office of Deputy Chairman Senate.

The JUI-F leader dismissed reports of offer and said that the offer also did not matter when they never accepted PTI government.

“I have not been offered the office of Deputy Chairman Senate,” JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haider was quoted as saying.

“The value does not value when we don’t accept this government,” said Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

He also made it clear that they [JUI-F] were bound to accept the decisions of PDM.

“PDM is united,” said Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. He also stated that ministers of all parties were sitting there near to Senate Chairman and there was no such talk. He said he condemned the media talk of the PTI minister after the meeting.

PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah also condemned the PTI offer to Maulana Haideri, saying that it was the government’s attempt to create differences among the opposition parties ahead of election on the slot of Senate Chairman.

“The government has attempted to create differences among the opposition parties but it won’t happen.

We shall decide who’s gonna contest for Senate Deputy Chairman slot,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

Earlier, Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak offered the office of Deputy Chairman Senate to the JUI-F.

Khattak and Haideri both were jointly talking to the reporters.

“I offer Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to become our deputy chairman Senate,” said Khattak while asking him that whether he was nominated for the office of senate deputy chairman.

At this, Ghafoor said that he was not informed yet by PDM. He also pointed out that Sadiq Sanjrani was the chairman and they met off and on.

The JUI-F leader also stated that they were not sure who would be the chairman senate after March 12.

“But, you know, he is our chairman at this moment,” he stated.

Earlier, a meeting of the steering committee of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided to give the deputy chairman Senate office to the JUI-F.

The session of the PDM steering committee concluded after deciding about offices of the deputy chairman and the opposition leader in the Senate.

