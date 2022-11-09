Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari on Tuesday was elected as convener of the parliamentary special committee on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati's leaked video

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari on Tuesday was elected as convener of the parliamentary special committee on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati's leaked video.

On the direction of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, a meeting was held here at the Parliament House to elect the convener of the newly formed parliamentary special committee to investigate the indecent video of Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar proposed the name of Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari as convener of the special body and Senators Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Dilawar Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed and Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, who participated in the committee meeting through video link, supported it.

After becoming convener of the special body, Haidari said the leaked video matter was shameful and heartbreaking.

He said such an invasion of anyone's private life was an insult of all of us.

Later, he summoned the interior secretary and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general (DG) for a comprehensive briefing on this sensitive issue in the next meeting of the special committee.