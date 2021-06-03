Haideri elected chairman of Senate body

Secretary General Jamiat Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has unanimously been elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary General Jamiat Ulema e islam Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has unanimously been elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was held here at the Parliament House, on Thursday.

According to a press release, leader of the House in the Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem, leader of the opposition, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in Senate, parliamentarians and other high ranking officials of the Senate also participated in the elections.