UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haideri Elected Chairman Of Senate Body

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Haideri elected chairman of Senate body

Secretary General Jamiat Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has unanimously been elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary General Jamiat Ulema e islam Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has unanimously been elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was held here at the Parliament House, on Thursday.

According to a press release, leader of the House in the Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem, leader of the opposition, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in Senate, parliamentarians and other high ranking officials of the Senate also participated in the elections.

Related Topics

Senate Jamiat Ulema E Islam Yousaf Raza Gillani Parliament Opposition

Recent Stories

United Airlines Reaches Deal to Add 15 Supersonic ..

1 minute ago

United Airlines unveils plan to revive supersonic ..

1 minute ago

295,383 vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Young girl burnt in kitchen

1 minute ago

Biometric attendance to be started in police offic ..

1 minute ago

KP Assembly gives parliamentary language status to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.