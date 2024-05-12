Haideri Submits Resolution In NA To Condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s Murder
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has submitted a resolution with the National Assembly Secretariat calling for denouncing the tragic killing of Khuzdar Press Club President Maulana Siddique Mengal.
The JUI-F leader, while drawing the House’s attention towards the heinous crime, underscored that the CCTV footage depicted the assailants' daredevil attack and their subsequent escape.
The Federal and provincial authorities have been urged to promptly apprehend those responsible for the murder.
Haideri, in the resolution, mentioned that Maulana Siddique, the provincial Vice Ameer of JUI-F, was killed on May 3 while en route to attend Friday prayers. Moreover, the killing occurred on the World Press Freedom Day, while two innocent bystanders also lost their lives in the incident.
