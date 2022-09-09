UrduPoint.com

Haideri Visits Flood Affected Areas In Sindh; Distributes Ration

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Haideri visits flood affected areas in Sindh; distributes ration

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam --Fazl (JUI-F) Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday visited Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Hyderabad to express solidarity with flood stricken people and distribute 5,00 ration packs among them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam --Fazl (JUI-F) Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday visited Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Hyderabad to express solidarity with flood stricken people and distribute 5,00 ration packs among them.

He was accompanied with JUI-F Sindh Chapter Secretary General Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Secretary Information Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahyoon and business Forum Vice Chairman Babar Qamar Alam on this occasion.

Talking to APP, Hideri said the flood affected people were waiting for our help at this hour of trials and tribulations and we had to reach the unreached in a bid to provide all possible assistance to them.

It was the JUI-F's topmost priority to rehabilitate the flood ravaged people across the country, he added.

He said the volunteers of JUI-F and Ansar ul islam worked day and night to get out the affected people from the flood water and provide them shelter at the safe places.

He also urged the Sindh government to distribute the relief goods among the affected people without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Flood Water Hyderabad Tando Allahyar Matiari Rashid Mehmood All From Government

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism b ..

At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism by addressing its root causes

52 seconds ago
 US Policy Unchanged After N. Korea Declares Itself ..

US Policy Unchanged After N. Korea Declares Itself Nuclear Weapons State - White ..

54 seconds ago
 Over 100,000 rescued during floods by dozen teams ..

Over 100,000 rescued during floods by dozen teams of water rescuers in Rajanpur

2 minutes ago
 Committee approves increase in conveyance allowanc ..

Committee approves increase in conveyance allowance for disabled employees

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he had no prior info about arrest ..

Imran Khan says he had no prior info about arrest of 'handcuffed' Siddiqui

2 minutes ago
 PANAH proposes govt to raise taxes on SSBs instead ..

PANAH proposes govt to raise taxes on SSBs instead of fuel, agro inputs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.