Haideri visits flood affected areas in Sindh; distributes ration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam --Fazl (JUI-F) Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday visited Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Hyderabad to express solidarity with flood stricken people and distribute 5,00 ration packs among them.

He was accompanied with JUI-F Sindh Chapter Secretary General Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Secretary Information Maulana Taj Muhammad Nahyoon and business Forum Vice Chairman Babar Qamar Alam on this occasion.

Talking to APP, Hideri said the flood affected people were waiting for our help at this hour of trials and tribulations and we had to reach the unreached in a bid to provide all possible assistance to them.

It was the JUI-F's topmost priority to rehabilitate the flood ravaged people across the country, he added.

He said the volunteers of JUI-F and Ansar ul islam worked day and night to get out the affected people from the flood water and provide them shelter at the safe places.

He also urged the Sindh government to distribute the relief goods among the affected people without any discrimination.