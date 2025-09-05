Open Menu

Haidri Calls For APC To Resolve Balochistan’s Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Haidri calls for APC to resolve Balochistan’s issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on Friday suggested that the government convene an all-parties conference (APC) to address Balochistan’s issues.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that while floods and natural disasters were beyond human control, it was the joint responsibility of the Federal and provincial governments to ensure relief and rehabilitation for the affected people.

He said that international aid had reached Afghanistan and urged Pakistan to extend assistance to the Afghan people as well.

The House, he added, should also express solidarity with the victims of recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan and with the people of Afghanistan affected by the recent earthquake.

/APP-rzr-tsw

Recent Stories

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

4 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

12 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

19 hours ago
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

19 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

20 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

21 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

24 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan