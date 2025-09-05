Haidri calls for APC to resolve Balochistan’s issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on Friday suggested that the government convene an all-parties conference (APC) to address Balochistan’s issues.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that while floods and natural disasters were beyond human control, it was the joint responsibility of the Federal and provincial governments to ensure relief and rehabilitation for the affected people.

He said that international aid had reached Afghanistan and urged Pakistan to extend assistance to the Afghan people as well.

The House, he added, should also express solidarity with the victims of recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan and with the people of Afghanistan affected by the recent earthquake.

