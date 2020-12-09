UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haier Installs 2,184 Cold Chain Devices For Polio Vaccine In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:24 PM

Haier installs 2,184 cold chain devices for polio vaccine in Pakistan

In support of anti polio campaign, the service team of Haier recently provided relevant institutions in Pakistan with medical refrigerators for the safe storage of polio vaccine

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :In support of anti polio campaign, the service team of haier recently provided relevant institutions in Pakistan with medical refrigerators for the safe storage of polio vaccine.

It is reported that the service team took the initiative to install 2,184 devices nationwide, which benefited about three million local children, according to China Economic Net (CEN) here on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the team also provided on-site air conditioning maintenance services for Muzaffargarh Hospital, a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients. Moreover, Haier donated protective equipment and living supplies to the locals, including 50,000 face masks and 25,000 food bags with flour, rice, sugar and other necessities to the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Poliomyelitis, a crippling viral disease, has been affecting many children in Pakistan despite the numerous efforts that have been taken to curb its spread.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted mass polio vaccination campaigns globally including Pakistan, resulting in a resurgence of new cases.

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization issued an urgent call to action in November to avert major measles and polio epidemics as COVID-19 continues to disrupt immunization services worldwide, leaving millions of vulnerable children at heightened risk of preventable childhood diseases.

According to the official website of UNICEF, they have invested in vaccine supply chain infrastructure such as freezer rooms, refrigerators, cold boxes, vaccine carriers and temperature monitoring devices. They also trained health workers on how to manage the "cold chain" to keep vaccines safe during transportation and storage.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio China Muzaffargarh November Million Flour

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

11 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits bazaars to check implem ..

2 minutes ago

Off season management of cotton can help get rid o ..

2 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Fakhr Al Watan Office w ..

26 minutes ago

Indian, Uzbek Leaders to Hold Virtual Summit on Fr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.