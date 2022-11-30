UrduPoint.com

Hailey College Awards Degrees To 240 Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Hailey College awards degrees to 240 students

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) awarded degrees to 240 students of various sessions of BBA and MBA Banking and Finance and Insurance and Risk Management programs in its convocation at a local hotel, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) awarded degrees to 240 students of various sessions of BBA and MBA Banking and Finance and Insurance and Risk Management programs in its convocation at a local hotel, on Wednesday.

PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubashar Munawar Khan, Rector University of Management and Technology Dr Asif Raza, Registrar Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, faculty members, students and their parents attended the convocation.

In his address, VC Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi congratulated the graduating students and also appreciated their parents and teachers for their hard work and encouraging the students.

He advised the graduating students to play a dynamic role for the development and strengthening of the country's economy by using their full abilities.

Dr Mubashar Munawar Khan highlighted the history and ongoing activities of the college. He thanked the Punjab University administration for improving the infrastructure of the college and supporting in MPhil, PhD degree programmes. He said that it was a matter of honor for him to build a mosque at his own expense in the college.

Meanwhile, the PU spokesman told media that Punjab University Child Welfare Center would organize an event to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities at PU Law College auditorium tomorrow (Thursday) at 9:30am. PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi would also participate in the event.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Hotel Mosque Media Event

Recent Stories

Health secretary meets YNA

Health secretary meets YNA

44 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical ..

Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical, cultural affinities: Hina Kh ..

48 seconds ago
 PTI prays court to hearing its appeal on daily bas ..

PTI prays court to hearing its appeal on daily basis

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker pays tribute to martyrs ..

National Assembly Speaker pays tribute to martyrs of PPP on party's 55th foundat ..

2 minutes ago
 75th anniversary of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties ma ..

75th anniversary of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties marked

2 minutes ago
 Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uni ..

Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uniper, Damage Claims Illegal - S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.