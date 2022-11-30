Hailey College awards degrees to 240 students

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) awarded degrees to 240 students of various sessions of BBA and MBA Banking and Finance and Insurance and Risk Management programs in its convocation at a local hotel, on Wednesday.

PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubashar Munawar Khan, Rector University of Management and Technology Dr Asif Raza, Registrar Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, faculty members, students and their parents attended the convocation.

In his address, VC Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi congratulated the graduating students and also appreciated their parents and teachers for their hard work and encouraging the students.

He advised the graduating students to play a dynamic role for the development and strengthening of the country's economy by using their full abilities.

Dr Mubashar Munawar Khan highlighted the history and ongoing activities of the college. He thanked the Punjab University administration for improving the infrastructure of the college and supporting in MPhil, PhD degree programmes. He said that it was a matter of honor for him to build a mosque at his own expense in the college.

Meanwhile, the PU spokesman told media that Punjab University Child Welfare Center would organize an event to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities at PU Law College auditorium tomorrow (Thursday) at 9:30am. PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi would also participate in the event.