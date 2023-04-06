Close
Hailey College Organises Workshop For PhD Scholars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Hailey College organises workshop for PhD scholars

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organized a workshop and poster presentation competition on 'Bibliometric Analysis' for PhD scholars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organized a workshop and poster presentation competition on 'Bibliometric Analysis' for PhD scholars.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood participated in the completion as a judge while HCC Principal Prof. Dr.

Mubasher Munawar Khan, organizers of the workshop Associate Professor Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Dr Sabra Munir and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood enlightened the participants about the real benefits of Bibliometric analysis. He appreciated the efforts of the scholars.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood distributed certificates to the scholars who secured first three positions.

