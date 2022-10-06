Hailstorm destroys crops, vegetables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Heavy hailstorm destroyed standing crops and vegetables in tribal district Kurram on Thursday

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Heavy hailstorm destroyed standing crops and vegetables in tribal district Kurram on Thursday.

The hailstorm continued in Mahora, Sameer, Topki, Ibrahimzai and Yaqubi localities of the district for half an hour resulting in heavy damages to standing crops and vegetables.

The growers of the district have demanded of the provincial government to declare the area as calamity hit. They also demanded of the government to provide assistance to the affected people of the district.