Hailstorm, heavy rain lashes city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The hailstorm, heavy rain and gusty winds lashed different places of the city on Tuesday afternoon which provided relief to people from hot weather.

Earlier, in the day, the temperature swelled to 38 degrees but in the afternoon, black clouds appeared over the horizon and gusty winds, hail storm and rain brought it down to 23 degrees Celsius, turning the weather pleasant.

According to a Met Office spokesperson, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while hailstorm caused by western currents approached into central parts of the country and same wet weather conditions with gusty winds also reported in adjacent areas of the provincial capital.

Commuters faced difficulty while travelling on roads, however, clean and pleasant atmosphere gave the provincial capital a heavenly look. Rain in millimetre was recorded at Jail Road 18, Gulberg 20, Johar Town, 3, Airport 10, Laxmi Chowk 61, Mall Road 21, Mughalpura 21, Tajpura 22, Nishter Town 01, Pani Wala Talab 27, Farrukhabad 10, Gulshan-e-Ravi 9, Samnabad 7 and Qartaba Chowk 43.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in South Punjab during next 24 hours, daily weather report said.