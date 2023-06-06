UrduPoint.com

Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lashes City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Hailstorm, heavy rain lashes city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The hailstorm, heavy rain and gusty winds lashed different places of the city on Tuesday afternoon which provided relief to people from hot weather.

Earlier, in the day, the temperature swelled to 38 degrees but in the afternoon, black clouds appeared over the horizon and gusty winds, hail storm and rain brought it down to 23 degrees Celsius, turning the weather pleasant.

According to a Met Office spokesperson, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while hailstorm caused by western currents approached into central parts of the country and same wet weather conditions with gusty winds also reported in adjacent areas of the provincial capital.

Commuters faced difficulty while travelling on roads, however, clean and pleasant atmosphere gave the provincial capital a heavenly look. Rain in millimetre was recorded at Jail Road 18, Gulberg 20, Johar Town, 3, Airport 10, Laxmi Chowk 61, Mall Road 21, Mughalpura 21, Tajpura 22, Nishter Town 01, Pani Wala Talab 27, Farrukhabad 10, Gulshan-e-Ravi 9, Samnabad 7 and Qartaba Chowk 43.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in South Punjab during next 24 hours, daily weather report said.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Punjab Jail Road Hail Same Gulberg From Airport

Recent Stories

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media ba ..

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media backlash

43 seconds ago
 Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisatio ..

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisation Executive Council meeting

28 minutes ago
 PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration a ..

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security s ..

42 minutes ago
 ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategi ..

ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategic partnership agreement

43 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards o ..

Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards of directors of few Sharjah clu ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.