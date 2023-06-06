UrduPoint.com

Hailstorm, Rain Lashes City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The hailstorm, rain and gusty winds lashed different places of the city on Tuesday afternoon which provided relief to people from hot weather.

Earlier, in the day, the temperature swelled to 38 degrees centigrade but in the afternoon, black clouds appeared over the horizon and gusty winds, hail storm and rain brought it down to 23 degrees centigrade, turning the weather pleasant.

According to a Met Office spokesperson, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while hailstorm caused by western currents approached into central parts of the country and same wet weather conditions with gusty winds also reported in adjacent areas of the provincial capital.

Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads, however, clean and pleasant atmosphere gave the provincial capital a heavenly look. Rain in millimetre was recorded Jail Road 17, Gulberg 14, Johar Town, 3, Airport 4.25, Laxmi Chowk 28, Mall Road 15, Mughalpura 21, Tajpura 12, Nishter Town Nill, Pani Wala Talab 11, Farrukhabad 6, Gulshan e Ravi 1, Samnabad 1 and Qartaba Chowk 23.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in South Punjab during next 24 hours, daily weather report said.

