Hailstorm, Thunderstorm, Rain Expected In KPK In Next 48 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has reported that heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Bannu, Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Nowshera, Orakzai, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and surrounding areas from evening of 18th to 19th of April, 2025.
According to NEOC's extreme weather alert , the extreme weather posing risks to infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities.
Rain/snowfall may trigger landslides or avalanches in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Key highways in these areas may experience road blockages due to landslides or snow accumulation.
Heavy rain may generate flash floods.
NDMA has asked people of vulnerable areas to stay updated and follow NDMA's mobile application "Pak NDMA Disaster alert " for timely alerts & hazard specific guidelines before travelling, check road conditions particularly in mountainous areas like Hazara Division, and Malakand Division.
Tourists are advised to regularly monitor weather forecasts for updates on rain/thunderstorm.
Avoid unnecessary trips during periods of intense weather or heavy rainfall. Stay vigilant in landslide and avalanche-prone regions and adhere to safety advisories from local authorities.
NDMA urged the public to take necessary precautions to minimize the risks associated with severe weather conditions. Authorities remain on high alert to respond to emergencies.
