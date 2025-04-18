Open Menu

Hailstorm, Thunderstorm, Rain Expected In KPK In Next 48 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has reported that heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Bannu, Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Nowshera, Orakzai, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and surrounding areas from evening of 18th to 19th of April, 2025.

According to NEOC's extreme weather alert , the extreme weather posing risks to infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities.

Rain/snowfall may trigger landslides or avalanches in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Key highways in these areas may experience road blockages due to landslides or snow accumulation.

Heavy rain may generate flash floods.

NDMA has asked people of vulnerable areas to stay updated and follow NDMA's mobile application "Pak NDMA Disaster alert " for timely alerts & hazard specific guidelines before travelling, check road conditions particularly in mountainous areas like Hazara Division, and Malakand Division.

Tourists are advised to regularly monitor weather forecasts for updates on rain/thunderstorm.

Avoid unnecessary trips during periods of intense weather or heavy rainfall. Stay vigilant in landslide and avalanche-prone regions and adhere to safety advisories from local authorities.

NDMA urged the public to take necessary precautions to minimize the risks associated with severe weather conditions. Authorities remain on high alert to respond to emergencies.

Recent Stories

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

32 seconds ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

30 minutes ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

52 minutes ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

1 hour ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

52 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

52 minutes ago
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

52 minutes ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

54 minutes ago
 Div. Commissioner orders intensification of securi ..

Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..

52 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat ..

Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres

1 hour ago
 PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, ..

PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan