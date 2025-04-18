Hailstorm, Thunderstorm, Rain Expected In KPK In Next 48 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has reported that heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Bannu, Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Nowshera, Orakzai, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and surrounding areas from the evening of Friday and Saturday (Apr18 &19).
According to NEOC's extreme weather alert , the extreme weather may be posing risks to infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities. Rain/snowfall may trigger landslides or avalanches in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Key highways in these areas may experience road blockages due to landslides or snow accumulation.Heavy rain may generate flash floods.
NDMA has asked people of vulnerable areas to stay updated and follow NDMA's mobile application "Pak NDMA Disaster alert " for timely alerts & hazard specific guidelines before travelling, check road conditions particularly in mountainous areas like Hazara Division, and Malakand Division.
Tourists have been advised to regularly monitor weather forecasts for updates on rain/thunderstorm.
NDMA urged the public to take necessary precautions to minimize the risks associated with severe weather conditions. Authorities remain on high alert to respond to emergencies.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge event becomes a remarkable example of hospitality, enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
Police takes action to protect school children from unsafe transport practices6 minutes ago
-
Minor injured in accidental fire6 minutes ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours6 minutes ago
-
DC Murree chairs District Emergency Board meeting16 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold open Kutchery on Apr 2426 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University hosts national debating event26 minutes ago
-
Dozens attack Machiwal RHC over fake medical report refusal26 minutes ago
-
Shah Sultan Park attracting visitors; DG PHA26 minutes ago
-
Illegal bus stands and encroachments cleared in major traffic police operation in Abbottabad36 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to improve hospital services36 minutes ago
-
RDA seals housing scheme head office over regulatory violations36 minutes ago