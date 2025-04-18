Open Menu

Hailstorm, Thunderstorm, Rain Expected In KPK In Next 48 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has reported that heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Bannu, Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Nowshera, Orakzai, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and surrounding areas from the evening of Friday and Saturday (Apr18 &19).

According to NEOC's extreme weather alert , the extreme weather may be posing risks to infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities. Rain/snowfall may trigger landslides or avalanches in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Key highways in these areas may experience road blockages due to landslides or snow accumulation.Heavy rain may generate flash floods.

NDMA has asked people of vulnerable areas to stay updated and follow NDMA's mobile application "Pak NDMA Disaster alert " for timely alerts & hazard specific guidelines before travelling, check road conditions particularly in mountainous areas like Hazara Division, and Malakand Division.

Tourists have been advised to regularly monitor weather forecasts for updates on rain/thunderstorm.

NDMA urged the public to take necessary precautions to minimize the risks associated with severe weather conditions. Authorities remain on high alert to respond to emergencies.

