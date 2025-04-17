Hailstorm, Thunderstorm, Rain Forecast Friday, Saturday Evenings: NEOC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) forecast on Thursday that heavy rainfall, strong windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms are expected on Friday and Saturday evenings in various parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
According to a bight alert weather advisory, for the Pothohar region, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Upper Punjab (Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, and Jhelum), and Central Punjab (Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura) from the evening of April 18 to April 19, 2025, these severe weather conditions could disrupt infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities.
According to the advisory, strong winds and heavy rainfall may uproot trees, potentially causing temporary power outages. Windstorms, dust storms, and hailstorms could damage vulnerable structures, rooftops, vehicles, and power lines.
Additionally, hailstorms pose a threat to crops and outdoor installations, particularly those with glass surfaces.
Reduced visibility due to rain and dust may increase the risk of road accidents.
Residents are urged to take precautions, secure loose objects, and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.
The NDMA has urged residents to stay informed by downloading the official Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application for real-time updates.
All citizens, particularly tourists and residents in affected areas, should closely monitor weather developments through official channels only. Travelers are strongly advised to verify road conditions before departure and postpone non-essential journeys during periods of intense weather activity. Those residing in or near landslide-prone areas must exercise heightened vigilance and strictly comply with all local safety directives. The public is reminded that timely access to verified information and adherence to official warnings are critical for personal safety and community protection during severe weather events.
