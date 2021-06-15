UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hailstorm Wreaks Havoc In Upper Swat, Inflicts Rs. 7 B Losses To Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Upper Swat, inflicts Rs. 7 b losses to farmers

Heavy downpour coupled with sever hailstorm that lashed upper Swat district on June 13 has wreaked havoc on the farming community by inflicting colossal damage to agriculture produce estimated to be around Rs. Seven billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Heavy downpour coupled with sever hailstorm that lashed upper Swat district on June 13 has wreaked havoc on the farming community by inflicting colossal damage to agriculture produce estimated to be around Rs. Seven billion.

A research report of Agriculture Department found that the inclement rain and hailstorm has completely damaged orchids of peach, plum, apricot, permission besides fields of wheat, onion and other crops.

"The Agriculture Department survey has made an assessment of Rs. Seven billion losses to farming community of the district," disclosed Adalant Khan, an official of Agriculture Department Swat district.

Talking to APP, Adalat Khan informed that heavy down pour and sever hail storm badly damaged agricultural crop of the district on June 13, last. He said, on receiving reports about damage to produce, the Agriculture Department decided to hold survey and make assessment about the damage. Initial survey found enormous damage to farming community of the district who is totally depended on this seasonal base earnings, he told and added the rain and hail storm was received in eleven union councils of Tehsil Matta, three union councils of Khawza Khela and two UCs of Charbagh Tehsil.

Adalant Khan apprised that in Swat, the value of total agriculture produce on annual basis was estimated around Rs. 12 billion. However, this year's erratic rains damaged more than half of the agriculture produce, reducing the annual volume of yield to Rs 5 billion and inflicting major cut on farmer's earnings, he told.

It merits a mention here that last year, around 60 percent of peach fruit in Swat district was decimated due to climatic changes in shape of unusual sever rains and hailstorms during flowering season of the fruit from February to March and early April.

"Colorful peach produced in Swat accounts for 80 percent of production of the fruit in Pakistan," claimed Dr. Muhammad Ayaz, Director Agriculture Institute Swat. Apart from peach, Swat is also famous for production of Apple, plum, apricot and persimmon, Dr. Ayaz added and told that about 70 percent of the total 2.4 million population of Swat was associated with farming and such climatic changes causing erratic rains and sever hail storms were badly impacting the annual earnings besides livelihood of people of Swat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Storm Swat Agriculture Hail Charbagh February March April June Apple From Wheat Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Govt committed to uplift living standard of commo ..

41 seconds ago

US, EU strike Airbus-Boeing deal, making room for ..

43 seconds ago

Chris Froome wins battle to race Tour de France ag ..

46 seconds ago

Danish Prime Minister Says NATO Becoming Increasin ..

50 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Irish Minister for For ..

18 minutes ago

KP govt to allocate Rs. 50 million for welfare of ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.