SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration registered a case against a hair dresser over the presence of dengue larva at his shop on Friday.

According to Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, health teams are conducting dengue larva surveillance in the district on daily basis.

He said the surveillance team found dengue larvae in a water tank of the hair dresser's shopand sealed it.