Haji Abdul Hakim Ustad passes away

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's oldest and senior retired teacher Haji Abdul Hakim Ustad has passed away here on Friday night and was laid to rest in his native village Shah Mansoor on Saturday morning.

His funeral prayers were largely attended by people from different walks of life.

Late Haji Abdul Hakim Ustad rendered his services as a senior teacher besides being acknowledged for social activities.

He was famous as Hakim Ustad and had great regard in the Swabi district.