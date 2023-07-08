Open Menu

Haji Abdul Hakim Ustad Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Haji Abdul Hakim Ustad passes away

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's oldest and senior retired teacher Haji Abdul Hakim Ustad has passed away here on Friday night and was laid to rest in his native village Shah Mansoor on Saturday morning.

His funeral prayers were largely attended by people from different walks of life.

Late Haji Abdul Hakim Ustad rendered his services as a senior teacher besides being acknowledged for social activities.

He was famous as Hakim Ustad and had great regard in the Swabi district.

Related Topics

Swabi From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

6 minutes ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

21 minutes ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

22 minutes ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

3 hours ago
Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

3 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

13 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan