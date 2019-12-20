UrduPoint.com
Haji Fida For Measures To Protect Cultural Heritage

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:05 PM

Haji Fida for measures to protect cultural heritage

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to protect cultural heritage in the area.

He said that Gilgit Baltistan region surrounded by white-snow covered mountains was enrich with cultural heritage, comprising several historic mosques, forts, temples and graves among other tourists sites, so effective measures should be taken to preserve this precious assets for future generations.

He expressed these views during a concluding ceremony of training held in collaboration with Culture and Development Foundation.

Similarly, he added that mineral deposits were also in abundance and these could be utilized for socio economic development of the area.

He said unfortunately, the past governments did not pay heed to explore those natural resources despite the fact that myriad megawatts of power could be generated from waters of Sindh river and other tributary channels.

He said that if power was generated from the indigenous resources, then it could also be provided to adjoining parts of the country and the funds accumulated on account of royalty could be used for uplift of the region.

He said these training workshop would help prepare well-trained labour for the development of the area.

