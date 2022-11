(@Abdulla99267510)

President Alvi has appointed the governor on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi has appointed Haji Ghulam Ali as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The President appointed the governor on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

(Details to follow)