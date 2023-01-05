Haji Ghulam Ali appointment as Governor termed good omen for commerce, trade in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia ul Haq Sarhadi while hailing the appointment of Haji Ghulam Ali as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa has expressed the hope that his rich business background will help in the promotion of commerce and trade in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia ul Haq Sarhadi while hailing the appointment of Haji Ghulam Ali as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa has expressed the hope that his rich business background will help in the promotion of commerce and trade in the province.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also Chairman of Frontier Custom Clearing Agents Association said Haji Ghulam Ali is a very suitable selection for the gubernatorial post due to his close and cordial contacts with people from all segments of society.

From politicians to businessmen, newsmen, government functionaries and common people have close liaison with Haji Ghulam Ali due to his friendly attitude and down-to-earth approach, Zia added.

He said for the first time in the history of the province, Governor House doors are open for people who wanted to approach Haji Ghulam Ali for the resolution of problems they faced.

He also requested Haji Ghulam Ali to initiate measures for the removal of hurdles in Pak-Afghan trade which has the potential of benefiting thousands of people on both sides of the border.