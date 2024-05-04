Haji Ghulam Ali left Governor House for private residence

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has shifted from Governor House to his private residence on Warsak Road Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has shifted from Governor House to his private residence on Warsak Road Peshawar.

The Governor has left his official residence in his private car. All the necessary belongings of Haji Ghulam Ali have already shifted.

New Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi would likely to take oath of his office today.