Haji Ghulam Ali takes oath as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday took oath of his office as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday took oath of his office as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed administered the oath to the newly appointed Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali here at the Governor House.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Federal ministers, provincial lawmakers, leaders of PDM parties and political and religious leaders attended were present at the occasion.