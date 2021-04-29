Haji Ishfaq Paracha passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) ::A well-known social worker of the Kohat district Haji Ishfaq Paracha has breathed his last here on Thursday at his residence in KDA Kohat.

Namaz-e-Janaza of late Haji Ishfaq Paracha was offered in the graveyard of the Eid Gah Kohat and was later on buried at his native village.

His namaz-e-janaza was largely attended by people from different walks of life including his friends, relatives. He was the brother of Dr. Ikhlaq Paracha and Dr. Ishaq Paracha.