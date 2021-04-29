UrduPoint.com
Haji Ishfaq Paracha Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:42 PM

Haji Ishfaq Paracha passes away

A well-known social worker of the Kohat district Haji Ishfaq Paracha has breathed his last here on Thursday at his residence in KDA Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) ::A well-known social worker of the Kohat district Haji Ishfaq Paracha has breathed his last here on Thursday at his residence in KDA Kohat.

Namaz-e-Janaza of late Haji Ishfaq Paracha was offered in the graveyard of the Eid Gah Kohat and was later on buried at his native village.

His namaz-e-janaza was largely attended by people from different walks of life including his friends, relatives. He was the brother of Dr. Ikhlaq Paracha and Dr. Ishaq Paracha.

More Stories From Pakistan

