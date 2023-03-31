UrduPoint.com

Haji Manzoor Afridi Condoles With Bakht Nawaz Thakot

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Haji Manzoor Afridi condoles with Bakht Nawaz Thakot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi called on the Minister for Environment Bakht Nawaz Khan Thakot here Friday and condoled with him on the demise of his uncle who breathed his last the other day.

Haji Manzoor Khan remained there for some time and offered Fateh for the blessing of the departed soul.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nawaz Khan Afridi Labour

Recent Stories

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

3 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

55 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

2 hours ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 hours ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.