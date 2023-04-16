UrduPoint.com

Haji Manzoor Afridi Grieves On Death Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Haji Manzoor Afridi grieves on death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who lost his life in the tragic traffic accident in Islamabad.

In a condolence message, the Minister said that the provincial government equally share the shock of this horrible accident and its moments of sorrow with the grieved family.

The provincial minister also paid rich tributes to Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his national and political services and said that he was a people-friendly person belonging to a religious family and in his death, the nation has lost a great human being.

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased to Jannat and expressed his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with all the bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Sunday Afridi Family Mufti All Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

22 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

23 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

23 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

23 minutes ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.