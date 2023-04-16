Haji Manzoor Afridi grieves on death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who lost his life in the tragic traffic accident in Islamabad.

In a condolence message, the Minister said that the provincial government equally share the shock of this horrible accident and its moments of sorrow with the grieved family.

The provincial minister also paid rich tributes to Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his national and political services and said that he was a people-friendly person belonging to a religious family and in his death, the nation has lost a great human being.

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased to Jannat and expressed his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with all the bereaved family members.